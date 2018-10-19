Two people die in Hout Bay fire

A Hout Bay fire claimed the lives of two people in the early hours of Friday morning. A man and a woman also sustained third-degree burns, while another woman suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

The fire damaged 30 wood and iron structures, said the city’s divisional commander Edward Bosch.

It took five hours to bring the fire at Salamander Road, Hangberg, under control.

Bosch said 48 firefighters battled the blaze with eight fire engines and three water tankers.

Damping down efforts are still under way.

Bosch said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

