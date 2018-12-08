Two shot dead outside matric ball venue in Schaapkraal

Police are investigating the murder of two men in a drive-by shooting in Cape Town on Friday night.

The shooting happened outside Barron’s Estate in Philippi, which was hosting the matric ball for School of Skills in Mitchells Plain.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said it is alleged that the deceased dropped an unknown learner at the event and as the vehicle left the venue, it was shot at several times by an unknown male.

Van Wyk confirmed that two males, aged 34 and 41, died on the scene.

Video footage of scenes after the shooting shows several bullet holes in the driver’s window of a blue VW Golf.

Van Wyk added that no arrests have yet been made but detectives are investigating all possibilities.

Meanwhile, a day prior to the shooting, six arrests were made in a series of Cape Flats raids by the police Anti-Gang Unit which netted guns, ammunition, drugs and cash.

VOC/Tauhierah Salie

