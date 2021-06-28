Two suspects appear in CT court for charges inclu extortion, kidnapping

Share this article

















Two suspects are expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court today on a string of charges including kidnapping. The pair was arrested in Makhaza, Khayelitsha on Thursday and are from Lwandle and Khayelitsha respectively.

It is understood that the suspects accosted a 47-year-old Chinese national and business owner from Strand and demanded a sizeable ransom for his release. A joint police operation led to his rescue, where he was found to have sustained serious burn and assault injuries. The two, aged 31 and 35, face charges of assault, grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and extortion.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police are still searching for suspects, following mass murders in the past week. This includes an incident in Samora Machel, whereby three men, estimated to be between 20 and 25, were found with single gunshot wounds to their heads.

The local CPF says residents are shaken by the murders amid speculation that the deceased were transported from another area to be killed in the Vlei, where their bodies were discovered. Police are also following up on leads after an alleged gang related hit in Gugulethu last Wednesday. Eight people were killed, where gunmen fled in two cars from the scene in NY 79.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111