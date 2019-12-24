Voice of the Cape

Two suspects arrested for 5-year-old’s killing to appear in court

Two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a five- year-old boy in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, will appear in court on Friday.

The five-year-old boy was shot dead on Saturday afternoon during a shootout between warring gangs in Drury Court.

A 22-year-old man was seriously wounded.

Detectives of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested the two suspects on the day of the incident.

Western Cape Police Spokesperson Novela Potelwa  says the men, aged 24 and 29, are believed to be linked to a series of other cases.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)


