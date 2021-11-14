Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Two suspects arrested for human trafficking in the Eastern Cape

Reports say a man from Ezeleni village and an alleged accomplice are alleged to have been sexually molesting church congregants in their mission since September last year.

The Hawks Provincial Spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela says, “An arrest has been effected on two suspects, an Apostle from Ezeleni and his accomplice. They are arrested for allegations of trafficking in persons. The information was received in September 2020 that the Apostle was sexually molesting his vulnerable congregants who are staying at his mission for different reasons either for sickness or poverty.”

“The investigation was conducted by East London-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team of the Hawks. On Saturday morning, SOCI in a joint operation with KWT Dog Unit and Flying Squad at about 03h00 arrested the two suspects. They will appear in Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday the 15th of November 2021,” Mgolodela adds.

A brigadier and a captain based in Vereeniging, in the Vaal, are accused of raping a woman who had been kidnapped and taken to a brothel.

The Hawks said the officers are part of a human trafficking syndicate.

They launched an investigation following an anonymous tip-off from nursing staff at a hospital.

A young woman had been brought in following a botched abortion performed by a doctor linked to the brothel.

The officers were arrested after the victim, who has been taken to a place of safety, reported the matter.

Source: SABC News


