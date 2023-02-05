Two suspects arrested for unlicensed firearms

Share this article

Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Hanover Park on Friday evening and early Saturday morning for the possession of unlicensed firearms.

In the first incident, Metro Police officers from the Tactical Response team were conducting crime prevention patrols when they received a tip off of a suspect being in possession of an unlicensed gun.

Following the tip off police went to the Residence at Solent Court and gain permission to search the premises. Officers then found a 7.65 Colt pistol with serial number intact and 5 x 7.65 live rounds of ammunition hidden in a white net plastic bag behind the kitchen door. A 24-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and detained at Phillipi SAPS.

The second incident Police arrested a 46-year-old man for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and was detained at Phillipi SAPS. Officer on patrol noticed a suspicious man at Etonsha court.

When they approach him, he fled and ran up the stairs to the top floor. Officers tracked him to one of the rooms, where they found the offender standing on the bed close to an open window and throwing something into the gutter with his arm outside.

When police investigated the gutter, they found a 7.65 Colt revolver that was loaded and 7 7.65 live rounds of ammo.

Source: City of Cape Town