Two suspects arrested in CT CBD shooting appear in court

Two people arrested following shootings in the Cape Town CBD on Monday are expected to appear in court today.

Seven people were wounded when gunmen opened fire at three locations including the Cape Town Station Deck.

Two men aged 31-year-old and 39-years old were arrested at different locations on the same day.

Police also confiscated two firearms. The shootings are believed to be linked to problems within the taxi industry.

On Monday evening, five people were also killed and two seriously injured when gunmen opened fire at Nyanga Taxi Terminus.

A taxi task team linked to the police’s detective’s unit in the Western Cape is investigating the incidents.

Source: SABC News