Two suspects target Paarl paramedic, one arrested

Police are searching for a second suspect after an ER24 paramedic was violently confronted and attempted to be robbed in Paarl last night. The two paramedics were off-duty and parked at a local shopping centre in Paarl whereby they were confronted by two men who were allegedly armed. The suspects demanded money from the paramedics and invaded the ambulance for any valuable possessions.

After not finding anything valuable, the two suspects demanded that one of the paramedics go into a store to withdraw money and buy certain items. The paramedic was not able to withdraw the cash from the store. Meanwhile, an off-duty Metro ambulance medic recognised the ER24 medic and enquired about the situation. The two suspects then fled the scene without anything.

Later the two ER24 paramedics reported the incident at the Paarl East police station. Officers then followed the paramedics to the shopping centre. Upon arrival, police officers found and arrested one of the suspects. The second suspect is allegedly known by the police but has not been arrested as yet.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak appealed to the community members to identify people who are responsible for senseless incidents and to report them to their local police station. Vermaak also adds that he is relieved that the two paramedics were unscathed in the attack.

“We are glad that our paramedics were not injured in this incident and appreciate the off-duty Metro Ambulance medic who stepped in to inquire about the situation at the time. We also appreciate the fact that a suspect could be arrested so soon following the incident,” he said.

“Sadly, theft of equipment, attacks against paramedics and robberies have become a daily occurrence in emergency medical services.

“Once again we urge community members to identify people who are responsible for these senseless incidents and report them to their local police station.”

Contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send an SMS to the official Crime Line number 32211 for anonymous tip-offs.

The police expect to make a speedy arrest as the second suspect is known to them. However, no arrest has been made as yet. VOC

