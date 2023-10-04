Two Syria soldiers injured in Israel air attack on army sites in Deir Ez Zour

Share this article

Two soldiers were injured following an Israeli air attack on Syrian armed forces’ posts in the vicinity of Syria’s eastern Deir Ez Zour province on Monday, Syrian state media said early on Tuesday, citing a military source, Reuters report.

According to the report, Syria’s state news agency, SANA, said the latest attack by Israel was carried out at 23:50 pm, local time (20:50 GMT) on Monday.

“At about 23:50 p.m. on 2 October, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack on some of our armed forces’ sites in the vicinity of Deir Ez Zour, and the aggression led to the injury of two soldiers and some material losses,” the source said.

The United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three explosions were reported near the positions of Iranian-backed armed groups in Deir Ez Zour near the Syrian-Iraq border in an attack carried out by unidentified warplanes, Al Jazeera reports.

“Iranian militias are deployed near the targeted positions, where the members move from Iraq to Syria and vice versa through illegal routes,” the Observatory said.

Source: Middle East Monitor