Two teenagers shot dead in Mitchells Plain

Share this article

















A 13-year-old boy has been gunned down and three other youth wounded during a drive-by shooting at Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town. Police say that an 18-years-old was also shot dead in a seperate incident.

Police say the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire on one of the victims. Spokesperson Andre Traut says the other gunshot victims are between the ages of 14, 16 and 18-years-old.

Traut says police were called to another scene close by where the body of an 18-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to his neck. He says no arrests have been made yet.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Police were called to another scene on the corner of Cadillac and Austin Streets, Beacon Valley, also in Mitchell’s Plain where the body of an 18-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to his neck. The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.”

Western Cape Community Safety Minister Albert Fritz has strongly condemned the shootings. Fritz says the youngsters, who are not affiliated to any gangs, were targeted in what he believed was a gang-related revenge attack.

“To target children is really disgusting, and must really in the strongest term be condemned. I had a meeting this morning with acting commissioner, General Patekile, the quick reaction to put the task team together, the reaction team, we are grateful for that. We will monitor this specific case very carefully.”

Fritz says he will visit the affected families on Monday.

Source: SABC News