Two Western Cape learners participate in research on the SA Agulhas Two

Two grade 12 learners in the Western Cape, taking Marine Sciences as a school subject, have been chosen to participate in the SEAmester programme on the polar research vessel, the SA Agulhas Two.

The learners will join university students and learn from experts in oceanography, fisheries, biogeochemistry, and biology on the expedition.

The teaching and learning experience will last 10 days.

The SEAmester programme is usually reserved for post-graduate students from universities across South Africa. It was initiated by Professor Isabelle Ansorge from the University of Cape Town and funded by the Department of Science and Innovation.

Future marine biologists, oceanographers, and others in the field of marine sciences will explore and learn from top professionals.

The SEAmester coordinator, Tahlia Henry, says this experience will help the learners better understand what to expect in the marine sciences field.

Henry says, “We have had school kids on board before and we thought what better than to have these kids that have now started with marine science as a subject, who are learning a lot of what we get to learn about in the first year at university. Now they get to see everything that they have done in high school, now they get to see it in action. Not only that, they are on the precipice of going to university within the next year or two, so this is a great investment for us because we are seeing the benefit of what the programme has done and … this is sort of the where to from here and they get to see that this is where you going towards.”

