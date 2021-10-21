Two wounded in house robbed in Rylands Estate

Share this article

















Police are investigating a robbery in Rylands Estate early this morning wherein two men were shot and wounded.

Spokesperson Wesley Twigg says police reports indicate that unknown suspects entered a residence at 70 Doring road, threated the victims and stole “three cellular phones and stock”.

According to local reports, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am, where the father of at least one of the victims narrowly evaded a bullet. While police say an unknown number of suspects fled the scene, its estimated there were at least seven intruders.

Twigg says cases of attempted murder and house robbery have been opened. Anyone with information can contact Athlone SAPS on 021 697 9238/39 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

