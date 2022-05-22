Two-year-old passes away in bus crash in George, WC

Share this article

LOCAL

A two-year-old boy has died in a bus crash near Wilderness Heights outside George in the Western Cape on Saturday night.

The bus was carrying 35 people when it lost control and rolled down an embankment.

Police say the bus was carrying members of a rugby team from Plettenberg Bay and their supporters.

They were on their way home after a match in George.

Twenty-nine people have been hospitalised while five escaped with no injuries. The scene is cordoned off while the recovery of the bus will be done on Sunday.

Source: SABC