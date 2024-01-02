Two years since Parliament fire

Share this article

Today marks two years since the fire at the Old and National Assembly buildings in January 2022.

Zandile Mafe, who is accused of starting the fire, has been declared unfit to stand trial almost two years later.

The report of an independent investigation commissioned by Parliament was released in October last year. The report revealed that the fire could have been prevented if the Parliamentary Protection Services were on duty during the long weekend.

It was on the 2nd of January 2022 when firefighters were battling to put out the fire at the Old Assembly building.

And while they were battling to extinguish the fire, smoke started bellowing from the roof of the National Assembly building around 7:40am.

It was the start of the burning of the Assembly. The fire was put under control. However, it re-ignited after 4pm on the 3rd of January, burnt into the night and totally destroying the National Assembly Chamber.

Nine officials were placed on precautionary suspension in November last year for alleged security breaches that could have prevented the fire.

Mafe was declared unfit to stand by the Western Cape High Court last month.

He is expected to be placed in a mental institution.

Source: SABC News