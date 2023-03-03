UAE cancelled Netanyahu visit fearing he would say something against Iran

Share this article

The United Arab Emirates cancelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit in January due to concerns his conduct during the visit could increase regional tensions with Iran, the Walla new site reports, citing three Israeli officials with knowledge of the matter, the Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, the Prime Minister’s Office has said the visit was cancelled for logistical reasons.

The officials tell the outlet that the Emiratis wanted the visit to focus on the Abraham Accords and bilateral relations, but that they feared Netanyahu wanted to use the visit to speak publicly against Iran.

Source: Middle East Monitor