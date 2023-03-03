Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

UAE cancelled Netanyahu visit fearing he would say something against Iran

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The United Arab Emirates cancelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit in January due to concerns his conduct during the visit could increase regional tensions with Iran, the Walla new site reports, citing three Israeli officials with knowledge of the matter, the Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, the Prime Minister’s Office has said the visit was cancelled for logistical reasons.

The officials tell the outlet that the Emiratis wanted the visit to focus on the Abraham Accords and bilateral relations, but that they feared Netanyahu wanted to use the visit to speak publicly against Iran.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.