Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

UAE confirms first cases of new coronavirus

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed the first cases in the Middle East of the new deadly coronavirus, saying that doctors were treating a family that had recently come from a city at the centre of the outbreak.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday it had diagnosed the coronavirus in the Chinese family. Those diagnosed with the virus were in stable condition and under medical observation, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency WAM.

It was not immediately clear how many people have been infected or which of the seven emirates the cases had been detected in.

Officially known as 2019-nCoV, the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

It has so far killed at least 132 people and infected some 6,000 others globally, surpassing the number of cases diagnosed during the SARS epidemic of 2002-2003.

Cases have been confirmed in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Europe and North America. These include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the US.

Source: Al Jazeera


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.