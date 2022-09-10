Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

UAE is progressing well on human rights, UNDP report says

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says the United Arab Emirates has shown progress on human rights and is in the first place of MENA list.

According to UNDP’s 2021-2022 Human Development Report, during the era of post-Covid recovery, the UAE has had an opportunity to boost development in the region.

“In the UAE, responsive governance, more diversified economies, inclusive societies and a green transformation critical to achieving sustainable, inclusive development and prevent future shocks and disasters” the report says.

In the report, Saudi came second, after UAE.

On the other hand, NGOs call on the UAE to adopt recommendations from the UN Committee against torture.

The report also highlighted the UAE’s zero carbon and green energy investments.

The Gulf State is accused of failing to adhere to the UN Convention against Torture, which it ratified in 2012.

Source: Middle East Monitor


