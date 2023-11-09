UAE unable to confirm location of Gupta brothers: Lamola

Share this article

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, says authorities in the United Arab Emirates have not been able to confirm whether the Gupta brothers are still in the country.

Lamola answered oral questions in the National Assembly, alongside other ministers of the Peace and Security cluster of government on Wednesday.

Attempts to extradite the three Gupta brothers back to South Africa to answer to allegations of state capture have been unsuccessful so far.

But Lamola says continuous diplomatic talks are underway, which included his visit to the UAE in April.

“The authorities in UAE are obliged to charge, for money laundering, they have not yet charged or indicated if they will charge. I also asked them about their whereabouts, and they said they didn’t know and were not aware. But in line with international law, the last position of the site is the site they are supposed to be requested from.”

Source: SABC News