UCT academic staff set to go on strike

About 700 members of the Academics’ Union (AU) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) are set to embark on an unprecedented wage strike next week. Academic staff is unhappy over a 3% pay increase offered by management. It’s expected that the strike will negatively affect registration, the release of supplementary examination results as well as teaching at the institution.

Lead Negotiator of AU, Associate Professor Kelley Moult, says they have engaged management for an above inflation increase and to match the increases by other higher education institutions which is 6% and above.

Moult says they’re anticipating a strike certificate from the CCMA on Monday.

“Not only for this year will we be working for less money, but have been doing so for the last few years. The issue also is that, although there is undoubtedly pressure in the financial environment, management’s strategic prioritisation has demonstrated again that it is more committed to certain parts of the business than it is to academic staff,” states Moult.

UCT says it respects its relationship with recognised unions and will continue to work on addressing issues emanating from the bargaining process.

Source: SABC News