UCT best African university in world university rankings

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has once again been ranked as the best university in Africa by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) in its 2023 list.

The CWUR assessed over 20 000 universities globally but only the top 2 000 receive a global ranking.

UCT Spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, says indicators used to rank the institutions include research output, high-quality research, influence and citations.

Moholola says the ranking places UCT at 1.4% of top universities globally.

In a statement, Moholoa says, “UCT’s highest ranked indicator is quality of education, which at 182nd position was down four places from last year. The alumni employment indicator (placed 224th) performed well and continued its climb, moving up 13 places compared to last year, which was also up 23 places on the previous year. The research performance indicator (ranked 245th) improved by five places compared to last year.”

Source: SABC News