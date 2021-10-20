UCT council approves of proposal for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for campus access

Share this article

















The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) council has in-principle approved a proposal to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for campus access.

Vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, says the proposal requires that all staff- as a condition of being able to perform their duties-and students- as a condition of registration- provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, says the matter was thoroughly discussed. At 83 percent, majority of staff and students who completed a survey supported the policy for mandatory vaccination at the University.

In a statement, UCT says the mandate will take effect from 1 January 2022 and apply to both staff and students.

VOC