Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

UCT council approves of proposal for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for campus access

Local, News, UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) council has in-principle approved a proposal to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for campus access.

Vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, says the proposal requires that all staff- as a condition of being able to perform their duties-and students- as a condition of registration- provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, says the matter was thoroughly discussed. At 83 percent, majority of staff and students who completed a survey supported the policy for mandatory vaccination at the University.

In a statement, UCT says the mandate will take effect from 1 January 2022 and apply to both staff and students.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.