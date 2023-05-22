UCT council chair Babalwa Ngonyama quits

Share this article

The chair of the University of Cape Town (UCT) council, Babalwa Ngonyama, has resigned.

Ngonyama on Monday blamed a lack of fairness in the independent panel that was appointed by the council in 2022 to “look into governance-related issues at the university”.

Her resignation comes a few months after UCT’s former vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng opted to “retire early” from her position amid a clash with the council.

Ngonyama said in a statement that she had approached the high court in Cape Town to determine the panel’s fairness.

“I write to announce that, after thoughtful consideration and deep and thorough reflection, I have decided to step down as chair and member of council of the University of Cape Town,” she said.

“This decision, which was not a light one, will come into effect immediately. It was taken considering my unreserved commitment expressed when taking up this role and during my tenure — which was and is to put the interests of the institution first and foremost at all times. I have also taken this decision having considered the impact of the current circumstances on my wellness and health.”

Ngonyama said the panel had not given her the statements she required to respond to allegations against her.

“As part of the panel’s ongoing work, I was invited and also informed that there were allegations made against me by some individuals who had appeared before the panel. It is one thing to focus on improving governance at UCT; it is a completely different matter to use the process in an attempt to lay blame,” she wrote.

“As part of the process and in the interest of procedural fairness but also to ensure efficiency in how the claims made against me are addressed, I requested that I be furnished with the statements of the individuals beforehand. The request was made so that I could thoroughly respond to them and be afforded an adequate opportunity to address them.

“I also requested that I be allowed to cross-examine the witnesses as part of testing the allegations against me. I was not afforded that courtesy.”

Ngonyama said she then decided to take the court route. “In response to this, I requested the Western Cape High Court to decide on the fairness of the process and the nature and extent of the panel’s powers under the revised terms of reference, the Institutional Statute and the Higher Education Act,” she said.

“This prompted the panel to release a pre-emptive interim report to council, recommending that steps be taken to remove me as chair.

“As you are all aware, we as a university traversed a very difficult period since late 2022 until the first few months of this year. We have jointly with all the relevant stakeholders, worked tirelessly towards bringing the calm and stability that prevails. We have spared no effort in ensuring that the governance-related issues are addressed, albeit that the process remains ongoing, and ensuring that the academic project proceeds and that the university continues to take its rightful place as a leading university in Africa.”

Source: TimesLIVE