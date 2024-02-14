UCT Employees Union strikes for salary and benefit demands

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Employees of UCT’s Employees Union have launched a strike at the University’s Bremner Building, citing grievances over salary increases and performance award payments.

Vice President of the University of Cape Town Employees Union, Tsebo Litabe, discussed the situation with VOC Breakfast, highlighting the union’s demands and negotiation efforts.

Litabe emphasized the union’s insistence on salary increases and improved employee benefits from management. He criticized existing policies, stating they hinder staff progression in administrative support services and neglect staff welfare compared to the university’s emphasis on academic and career advancement.

Regarding negotiation attempts, Litabe recounted discussions initiated by the Head of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in the Western Cape and a fellow commissioner. “Despite constructive dialogue that extended late into the night, agreements made were abruptly reversed by management after consultation with an extended executive committee.”

Litabe expressed disappointment over management’s actions, stressing the importance of clear communication and adherence to agreements, particularly regarding waivers for “no work, no pay” policies during strikes. He explained the union’s decision to escalate the strike to full days due to management’s refusal to waive penalties for the brief strike durations.

Litabe emphasized the union’s reputation for reasoned engagement, distancing themselves from militant tactics. He suggested that the decision to escalate the strike indicates growing frustration among members, fueled by perceived arrogance and lack of proactive engagement from management.

He criticized management’s delayed response to the strike notice, emphasizing the need for timely communication and proactive resolution of issues. Litabe stressed the importance of mutual understanding and dialogue in addressing concerns effectively.

Photo: Supplied