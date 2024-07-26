UCT report calls for increased child support grant to combat poverty

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The University of Cape Town has released a report on reducing child poverty in South Africa. According to Paula Proudlock, a senior researcher at UCT’s Children’s Institute, the government should consider increasing the Child Support Grant (CSG), currently set at R530. She suggests that the increase be phased in using age categories, starting with the pre-school group. However, she acknowledges that a substantial increase is unlikely due to the current economic situation.

“This reform is a key mechanism to reduce child poverty, advance the realisation of children’s rights and will contribute to long-term human development outcomes and economic growth,” Proudlock stated.

Proudlock was part of the team of academics that authored the “Reducing Child Poverty Report: A review of child poverty and the value of the Child Support Grant.” The report, commissioned by the national Department of Social Development, focuses on the prevalence of child poverty in South Africa, the outcomes, and whether increasing the value of the CSG could reverse the trend.

Proudlock emphasized that nearly eight million children in South Africa are too poor to access nutritious food necessary for their development. The report found that while almost 13 million children in South Africa receive a CSG, eight million still live below the food poverty line. The statistics reveal that about four million children living in food poverty are in former rural homelands, and six million are below the upper bound national poverty line.

“These statistics are in sharp contrast to the Bill of Rights, which guarantees every child the right to basic nutrition and access to sufficient food and social assistance if their caregivers are unable to support themselves or their children,” Proudlock said.

The institute’s findings indicate that black children and those living in former homelands are the most affected by child poverty. Previous research conducted in 2019 showed that national child food poverty was at 33%. For black children and those in rural areas of former homelands, the rates were 37% and 51%, respectively.

“These poverty rates are exceptionally high and occur in contexts where there has been little investment in infrastructure and economic development and where there are few employment opportunities,” Proudlock added.

Proudlock explained that the purchasing power of the grant has eroded because it fails to cover the cost of a child’s food and clothing as it was intended when introduced in 1998. Due to many years of annual increases below food inflation, the CSG was 28% below the FPL in 2022.

“An assessment of the CSG against international law finds that its value falls short on the principle of adequacy. The amount is not enough to provide for a child’s basic needs. It is not even enough to cover basic nutrition,” she said.

Therefore, researchers strongly recommend that the value of the CSG be restored to at least reach the FPL. However, given the severity of child poverty, this increase is likely only to benefit those not too far below the upper bound poverty line. To eliminate child poverty completely, Proudlock emphasized that the CSG should be increased to the upper bound poverty line.

