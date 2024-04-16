UCT4Palestine launches a teach-in academic boycott regarding UCT’s alleged complicity in the Israeli aggression in Gaza

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The University of Cape Town (UCT)4Palestine launched a teach-in academic boycott on Monday regarding UCT’s alleged complicity in the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Tuesday, a member of UCT4Palestine Malika Khan said listening to the Palestinian guest speakers sharing their stories was the most “phenomenal moment” of the event.

“Their stories highlighted the ongoing atrocities and how Israel is systematically depriving Palestinians of education and land,” explained Khan.

The ICJ has ruled that Israel is complicit in a plausible case of genocide in Palestine, remarked Khana, and UCT will propose the adoption of two resolutions to the UCT Senate.

“The first will include the calling for access to humanitarian aid, a ceasefire, and an end to the destruction of scholarship, and the (2) will call for the restriction and the relations between UCT academics and any networks that include members of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF),” detailed Khan.

According to Khan, the UCT Senate will vote on these on the 19 April. Part of this program will include a pro-Palestine march on the UCT campus.

*This is still a developing story

