UDM calls for dissolution of government amid looting allegations

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has called for the government to be dissolved and replaced by a caretaker administration until the 2024 National and Provincial elections following looting allegations by officials.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed a caretaker administration, which would consist of representatives from civil society and the judiciary, with no political party representation.

He says this could help curb corruption within the government.

Holomisa says, “We would be fooling ourselves if we expect the ANC to clean itself. Ramaphosa might be serious to say he wants to end corruption but so far the indications on the ground are that his own people are not listening to him, they are continuing to loot.”

“At the local government, it has worked where you appoint an administration. It is going to be the same arrangement at national level, where the members of parliament will continue doing their oversight work and approving legislations and find out exactly what is happening in institutions, added Holomisa.

His comments come amid allegations of rampant looting by state officials and continued corruption allegations surfacing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gauteng alleged PPE tender ‘irregularities

The Special Investigating Unit (SUI) has been given four to six weeks to investigate the accounts of the Personal Protective Equipment tender irregularities in Gauteng.

The Gauteng Health Department was hit by a PPE tender scandal in which Health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife Loyiso, Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband Chief Thandisiwe Diko were implicated.

source: SABC News