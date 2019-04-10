UDM calls for evidence against Bobani to be handed over to police

The motion was tabled by the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Marlon Daniels, who accused Bobani of neglecting poor communities.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has called on anyone with information of corruption against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Mongameli Bobani, to report it to the police.

This comes after Bobani survived a third motion of no confidence against him during a council meeting in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The motion was tabled by the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Marlon Daniels, who accused Bobani of neglecting poor communities.

Last week, the Hawks raided Bobani’s office and home as part an investigation into corruption and money laundering that allegedly occurred in the Metro between 2015 and 2017.

UDM Eastern Cape Spokesperson Mabandla Gogo says, “The Hawks are free to investigate anyone, but what then matters is the tangible evidence or anything that is against the law that they would cease from Bobani’s house, then the party would be concerned. Remember politics, unfortunately I was sitting in this council meeting the whole day today listening to these accusations by the DA and Patriotic Alliance.”

He adds: “You see a concoction of accusations without being substantiated – as the result Bobani was voted into office. Parties that voted him in office are saying this man has not been charged.”

(Source: SABC News)