Uganda confirms first case of Covid-19

Share this article

















Uganda ministry of health has confirmed its first case of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Minister of health in Uganda Jane Ruth Aceng said the confirmed case is a 36-year-old Ugandan man who arrived from Dubai on Saturday.

Aceng said the confirmed case presented with high fever and poor appetite.

“He is not coughing neither did he have flu, however persistent fever prompted the health workers to isolate him,” Aceng said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The minister said all measures were undertaken to identify this case at the airport and isolate him in a timely manner.

“The passenger manifest has been retrieved and all contacts are known as we are in position of the passports of all the travellers that came on that plane,” said Aceng.

She said to date a total of 1,827 travellers including Ugandans and others travelling back home have been identified as coming from high-risk countries for purposes of follow up.

“About 827 are completing self-quarantine while about 1,000 are under quarantine,” said Aceng.

The minister urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant.

On Sunday, President Yoweri Museveni announced that Uganda has suspended all incoming and outbound commercial passenger flights effective Sunday, at midnight for at least 30 days.

Source: ANA

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments