UK issues travel warning for Israel, Palestine

Britain has issued a travel warning, advising citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Amid escalating tension in the region, the Foreign Office issued an update yesterday, urging Britons to avoid non-essential travel to Israel and Palestine.

In addition, it also advised against all travel to some regions, including Gaza, southwest of Ashkelon, and west of Be’er Sheva.

The Gaza-based resistance launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating towns around the besieged enclave.

In retaliation, the Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Sunday, razing to the ground many high-rise buildings.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the attacks, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

In retaliation, the Israeli army-initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 493 Palestinians and wounding at least 2,751 others.

Source: Middle East Monitor