UK keeps SA on the Red list

The Western Cape government says the UK’s decision to keep South Africa on the red list is unnecessarily impeding the country’s economic recovery, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors.
MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier says there are several inconsistencies in the methodology used to determine which countries end up on the red list produced by the UK.
He adds that the UK is the single biggest overseas country source market for tourists into South Africa.
