Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

UK military killed over 50 detainees, unarmed men in Afghanistan, investigation finds

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

More than 50 detainees and unarmed men were killed by British troops in Afghanistan, according to newly obtained military reports and an investigation by the BBC, Anadolu Agency reported.

BBC Panorama program, which is to be aired on Tuesday night, looked into documents of operations by the Special Air Service (SAS) – a British elite unit used in special operations – and found they include “reports covering more than a dozen ‘kill or capture’ raids carried out by one SAS squadron in Helmand in 2010/11.”

Individuals who served with the SAS squadron on that deployment talked to the program and said they witnessed the SAS operatives “kill unarmed people during night raids,” according to a BBC News report.

According to the former soldiers’ account, an individual’s murder was justified by planting an AK-47 rifle assault in the scene and some individuals within the force “were competing with each other to get the most kills.”

The report also alleges that “internal emails show that officers at the highest levels of Special Forces were aware there was concern over possible unlawful killings, but failed to report the suspicions to military police despite a legal obligation to do so.”

The investigation by the BBC suggests that “one unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in one six-month tour.”

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the former head of UK Special Forces, was “briefed about the alleged unlawful killings but did not pass on the evidence to the Royal Military Police, even after the RMP began a murder investigation into the SAS squadron.”

The Defense Ministry said the Panorama program “jumps to unjustified conclusions from.” That have already been fully investigated,” adding that the investigation into incidents alleged in the program did not find sufficient evidence to prosecute.

The ministry also said it “stands open to considering any new evidence, there would be no obstruction.”

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.