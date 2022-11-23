UK parliament lauds Ramaphosa for restoring Mandela’s vision for SA

He said during his lunch with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace he had the opportunity to discuss initiatives that can be embarked upon by the Commonwealth.

Turning to climate change, Ramaphosa said countries that carry the least responsibility for global warming are most vulnerable to its effects.

“They do not have the resources needed to adapt to drought, floods and rising sea levels. As they seek to grow, industrialise and diversify their economies, their energy needs will increase and the space they have to reduce emissions will keep narrowing.”

Ramaphosa said this places a responsibility on industrialised nations to contribute substantial resources to low- and middle-income countries to fund their climate actions.

“This is not charity.”

This, he said, is compensation for the harm done, and the harm yet to be done, to people in developing economies as a consequence of the industrialisation of wealthy countries.

“And because a global reduction in emissions benefits all countries and all people, it is a necessary investment in the future of humanity.”

Ramaphosa said he appreciated the UK’s commitment to the implementation of a just energy transition.