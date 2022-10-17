Ukraine-Russia live news: Kyiv hit by ‘kamikaze drones’

Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in heavy fighting around two towns in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and in the Kherson province in the south, which Russia said it had annexed last month.

“The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday. “Very heavy fighting is going on there.”

Bakhmut has been a target of Russian forces in their slow move through the region since taking the twin industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Soledar is just north of Bakhmut.