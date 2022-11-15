Ukraine takes centre stage at G20, warring sides trade blame

The shadowy Wagner mercenary group has denied their involvement in the execution of one of its fighters in Ukraine after saying the man deserved a “dog’s death”.

The man, who identified himself as Yevgeny Nuzhin, was shown in footage receiving a fatal blow to the head with a sledgehammer.

On Sunday, Wagner’s head Yevgeny Prigozhin praised what he described as “magnificent work”, calling the murdered man a “dog”.

“A dog should have a dog’s death,” he said.

In a new statement on Tuesday, Prigozhin denied that his private fighting group had played any role in the execution and blamed US secret services without substantiating his accusations.

“It’s the practice of US intelligence services, which abduct people, including Russian citizens, across the world,” Prigozhin said, calling on Russian prosecutors to open an investigation.

“Wagner employees are distinguished by their exemplary discipline and strict adherence to international standards and globally accepted rules of social behaviour,” Prigozhin added.