Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia reports multiple Russian missile attacks

Ukraine’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv and the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia have been targeted in a wave of Russian missile attacks, according to officials.

At least 17 Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia in one hour on Friday morning, its acting mayor, Anatolii Kurtiev, said on Telegram, adding that the missiles targeted energy infrastructure.

Russian forces also launched a series of overnight attacks that knocked out power supplies in parts of Kharkiv.

“The occupiers hit critical infrastructure. There were about 10 explosions,” Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. “In some regions, there are power cuts. Emergency services are on site.”

There were no immediate words on casualties in either Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv.

Russian forces have been advancing recently for the first time in half a year, in hard-fought battles that both sides describe as some of the bloodiest of the war.

Source: Al Jazeera