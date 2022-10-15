Umalusi gives green light for 2022 matric exams

The education quality assurance council said on Friday it had completed its role of monitoring and verifying the readiness of the public and private assessment bodies to manage and conduct the 2022 exams.

The assessment bodies are the department of basic education (DBE), the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

About 942,000 candidates across the three bodies are registered to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Umalusi said as part of its quality assurance mandate, it was required to assess the levels of readiness of the bodies to conduct, administer and manage the exams before they start. The council uses a framework that focuses on a number of areas, including:

management of exams;

registration of candidates;

registration of exam centres; and

printing, packaging and distribution of question papers.

The council said all assessment bodies have successfully completed registration of candidates. It said the DBE has 923,460 candidates registered (up from 897,786 in 2021), the IEB has 13,567 and SACAI 4,951.