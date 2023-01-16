Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Umalusi to brief the media on 2022 matric exam results

Education quality assurance body, Umalusi, will on Monday morning brief the media on the status of the 2022 national matric examination results.

Private school results are set to be released on Wednesday and public schools on Thursday.

Over 900 000 matric learners wrote the exams.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says it is worrying that not all learners who registered for the class of 2022 matric exams managed to sit for them.

“And this is a cause for great concern. And there might be some reasons for this. Which the department has not adequately addressed, such as teenage pregnancy, employment, poverty and drugs as well as criminal matters which is also affecting learners in their terrain of education.”

Over 900 000 matriculants anxiously waiting for 2022 matric results

Source: SABC News


