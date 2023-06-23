Umalusi warns about bogus online schools and websites selling fake certificates

Share this article

Education quality assurance body Umalusi has warned against bogus online schools and websites selling fake certificates.

Umalusi has expressed concerns about the mushrooming of bogus online schools and an increase in reported cases of fake certificates being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

“To date Umalusi has not accredited any online school to offer any of its qualifications. In the same vein, Umalusi is not aware of any such institution having been registered by any provincial education department,” said Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi.

Umalusi said it is working with police on cases that concern unaccredited institutions that have admitted students into non-existing programmes.

According to the quality assurance body, such institutions circulate fake Umalusi accreditation certificates and fake emails purporting to be accredited.

“Some institutions issue students with fake letters bearing the Umalusi logo. The letters are purported to be legitimate registration letters. The institutions make students write exams using old questions papers accessed from the websites of provincial education departments,” it said.

Umalusi has urged the public to visit www.umalusi-online.org.za/enquiries to verify the accreditation status of an independent school or private college.

“Members of the public are warned against buying fake certificates advertised through social media platforms. Umalusi is the only institution in South Africa that is legislatively mandated to issue certificates of learner achievement in respect of the NSC, SC (a), NC (V) levels 2-4, N2-N3, and GETC: ABET. No other body or person is allowed to issue any of these certificates,” it said.

The body has also warned the public about the practice of selling and buying fake certificates, stating it is a criminal offence punishable by law.

“Umalusi condemns this fraudulent activity. All employers in the public and private sectors are advised to verify their current or future employees’ qualifications through the agencies Umalusi has contracts with. Their names are available on the Umalusi website (www.umalusi.org.za),” said the body.

The public has been urged to report any case that involves operating an illegal institution to the relevant provincial education department.

Source: TimesLIVE