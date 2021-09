Share this article

















Alhamdullilah!

Umrah is set to resume for local mu’tamireen!

This comes as the Saudi kingdom announced that it has removed South Africa, UAE and Argentina from its list of countries placed under a precautionary travel ban. The ban was lift at 11h00am this morning.

The South African Muslim Travel Operators Association (SAMTOA) made the announcement late last night. However, the association says further details are yet to be communicated.