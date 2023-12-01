UN: 1.8 million displaced in Gaza

Share this article

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the number of displaced Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 1.8 million people or about 80 percent of the population in the enclave.

According to OCHA data, approximately 1.1 million displaced persons have been registered in 156 UNRWA institutions throughout Gaza, and 946,000 of them or about 86 percent live in the agency’s 99 shelters in the south of the Strip.

“Another 191,000 displaced Palestinians are being housed in 124 public schools, hospitals, wedding halls, offices and social centres, and the rest are living with host families.”

There are no accurate estimates about the number of displaced persons in Gaza, since many of them live with host families, mainly relatives, while others have returned to their homes during the truce, but they continue to be officially registered in UNRWA shelters and some other organisations.

On Wednesday, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that more Gazans are likely to die from diseases amid a lack of medical care and deteriorating living conditions in the Strip, compared to those who had died in Israeli bombings.

According to him, 111,000 cases of acute respiratory diseases, 75,000 cases of diarrhoea, 24,000 cases of skin rashes, and 12,000 cases of scabies have been recorded in Gaza.

Source: Middle East Monitor