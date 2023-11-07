UN chief Guterres urges ceasefire as Gaza becomes ‘graveyard for children’

‘The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity,’ he said.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has strengthened his calls for a ceasefire as Palestinian authorities reported that more than 10,000 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

The secretary-general told reporters on Monday that Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children”, with more than 4,100 killed since the fighting began, according to the Ministry of Health in the enclave.

“Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed and injured every day,” he said.

“More journalists have reportedly been killed over a four-week period than in any conflict in at least three decades,” he said. “More United Nations aid workers have been killed than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation.”

“The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour,” Guterres said to reporters at UN headquarters in New York City.

“The parties to the conflict – and, indeed, the international community – face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

The remarks are some of the sharpest yet from Guterres, who has previously called for a ceasefire and said on Monday that Israeli strikes have targeted “hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities, including shelters”.