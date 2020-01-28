UN envoy calls for de-escalation as Yemen fighting surges

Share this article

















The UN special envoy to Yemen has called for immediate de-escalation as a drastic upsurge in fighting threatens to exacerbate the country’s long-running war and further complicate a fragile peace process.

The renewed violence between a Saudi-UAE-led military coalition and Houthi rebels has reportedly caused hundreds of casualties since it erupted almost two weeks ago. The coalition backing the internationally recognised government has stepped up air raids on rebel targets northeast of the capital, Sanaa, following a period of relative calm, while the Houthis targeted government-held areas.

“The parties in Yemen must de-escalate violence and renew their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” UN envoy Martin Griffiths wrote on Monday on Twitter.

“The Yemeni people deserve better than a life of perpetual war,” he said.

Griffiths said the warring sides must “fulfill” promises and “build a conductive environment for the peace process”.

The UN Security Council called emergency consultations for Tuesday at the United Kingdom’s request following the escalation of violence. Karen Pierce, the UK’s ambassador at the world body, said the council would receive a closed-door video briefing from Griffiths.

Source: Al Jazeera

