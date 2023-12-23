Share this article

The UN Security Council’s failure to pass a resolution calling unequivocally for a ceasefire in Gaza has highlighted how the international body has become “irrelevant” to resolving the war, says Tamer Qarmout, assistant professor in Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

“When the UN was formed after the second world war, it was supposed to tackle, to prevent similar conflicts such as the one happening in Gaza,” Qarmout told Al Jazeera.

“But It’s a political organisation that is controlled by powerful countries, especially those with veto power at the UN Security Council. So politics is there in every policy, little detail of the UN work.

“I don’t think this war can be resolved through UN channels … The UN is becoming irrelevant, marginalised, very politicized and its mandate is being questioned now,” he added.

Source: Aljazeera News