UN Secretary General arrives in DRC to monitor Ebola outbreak

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres is in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to monitor the response of the Ebola outbreak that has now claimed 2 000 lives since August 2018.

The increase in the death toll comes weeks after health experts discovered two drugs that were found to be effective in treating the disease.

The UN Chief arrived in the eastern DRC city of Goma to assess the current Ebola outbreak. He met with the Governor of North Kivu province and visited UN staff in the area.

Congolese officials have recorded 203 cases of Ebola in eastern DRC in September. The death toll has now risen to more than 2 000 people.

Beni and Mandima are some of the hotspots that recorded many cases. Health workers have been grappling with insecurity and the mistrust of some community members.

The World Health Organisation has called on world leaders to contribute more funds to help bring the outbreak to an end.

The global body’s director general Tedros Ghebreyesus and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Beni on Sunday to meet with Ebola survivors and healthcare workers.

(Source: SABC News)

