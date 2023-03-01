UN: Syria facing ‘very high number’ of cholera outbreaks after quakes

Share this article

North-west Syria is in the midst of a “very high number” of cholera outbreaks in the wake of deadly earthquakes that exacerbated an already dire humanitarian landscape, the UN’s humanitarian affairs chief said Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

“The risk of disease is growing amide pre-existing cholera outbreaks,” Martin Griffiths told the Security Council, three weeks after deadly 6 February temblors devastated wide stretches of Syria and Turkiye. “The prices of food, household costs and other essential items climb higher.”

Immediate action needs to be taken to restore drinking water to the people of the region to address “the pervasive threat of cholera in Syria, north-west and beyond,” he said.

More than 50,000 people have died in Turkiye and Syria following the quakes, which toppled thousands of buildings and caused major damage throughout the region.

In Syria, Griffiths said, hundreds of buildings remain at risk of collapsing, with thousands in the city of Aleppo potentially needing to be demolished.

“Many people, of course, are afraid to return to their homes yet to be certified safe,” he said.

Source: Middle East Monitor