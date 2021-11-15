Under 10’s giving birth highlight need for proper education – WC Child Commissioner

Shocking results in StatsSA’s latest report over child pregnancies has raised multiple concerns. Over 33 0000 teenage girls became pregnant in 2020, including 660 babies born to mothers ten years old and younger. Clinical Psychologist at Akeso Kenilworth Clinic, Mark de la Rey says, unfortunately, majority of these cases are most likely non-consensual. He says part of the problem is a lack of adequate education.

“As parents, it is our responsibility to educate and look after our children in that way. However, nowadays both parents are working and there isn’t (enough) time given because we can’t. The thing around school is that (in Life Orientation), this is where they insert sexual and reproductive health and Sex-ed. But its not done in a very helpful way. With kids, just describing what the mechanics are and what can happen doesn’t actually teach them what their rights are (or) the boundaries they’re allowed to set,” said de la Rey.

Western Cape Child commissioner Christina Nomdo echoed the sentiment, admitting that it is not an easy discussion and reveals a societal problem. According to the commissioner, anyone engaged in sexual activity with a child is committing a sexual offence- whether or not it is “consensual”- given that children under the age of 12 cannot give legal consent. She adds that the responsibility to protect children falls on parents, communities and society.

“We need adults to be more connected to our children. It is our duty to provide for children, to go to work to give them what they need. But, on emotional level, children need that connection with their parents- or a trusted adult if their parents are no longer there- to keep them on the right path,” she said.

VOC