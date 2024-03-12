“Unemployed doctors to be placed by the end of April,” said Dep of Health

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Department of Health confirmed that more than 300 medical graduates have been placed at health facilities in the last month.

This announcement follows the ongoing concern that the health sector faces immense staff shortage while many medical graduates are left unemployed in the country.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, spokesperson to the Department of Health, Foster Mohale said by the end of April 2024, most graduates should be placed.

“As we mentioned earlier, we have been affected by budget cuts, however we can confirm that placements are taking place to ensure that our medical facilities have enough staff to ensure that they are able to manage the influx of people utilizing our facilities,” he said.

When asked how the next generation of medical practitioners will be prioritized in terms of job placement, Mohale said that they have a plan in place, however they cannot do much when graduates choose to practice privately or even abroad.

“The challenge is not only with the doctors, but also health professionals in general. We are trying by all means to ensure that we advertise posts so that they are employed in South Africa, as we acknowledge that we are facing a shortage of professionals in the sector, but we cannot ignore the fact that once medical students graduate, they opt to go to private institutions, open their own practices and in many cases choose to practice medicine in another country,” he stressed.

When asked if the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill would be of any benefit to those who are facing dire constraints when visiting public health facilities, Mohale shared the following.

“The implementation of the bill will certainly create opportunities for all, doctors and general practitioners, and those who have to use these services because it would essentially mean that people of all age, area and racial background with or without medical aid would have access to private hospitals at the expense of the government, and it would mean that those using public facilities will have the same treatment as those who opt to go private, which is a win for everyone, but It is still very sad and unfortunate that the doctors all flock to other countries as opposed to actually staying in the country and helping the people of their country.