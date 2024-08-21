Unemployment and crime fuel mental health crisis among SA youth

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Several communities across the country are witnessing a troubling rise in mental health difficulties among the younger population, driven by the stress of crime, gun violence, rising unemployment, and food shortages.

These socio-economic challenges are having a profound impact on the younger generation, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Recent figures released by StatsSA have only added to the growing concern. The unemployment rate increased to 33.5% in Q2 this year, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

The data showed a decrease of 92,000 in the number of employed individuals, bringing the total to 16.7 million. At the same time, the number of unemployed rose by 158,000, reaching 8.4 million compared to the first quarter of the year.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Chairperson of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition Llewellyn MacMaster, said the stress of economic pressures is taking a heavy toll on families, particularly in communities where resources are already stretched thin.

“There’s definitely a direct link between unemployment, poverty, lack of proper housing, and crime statistics in South Africa and worldwide,” MacMaster said. “When you find yourself in these adverse socio-economic conditions, it makes it extremely difficult to lead a normal life, a life where you can develop like a normal person – going through all the life stages.”

He further emphasized the impact on children growing up in these environments, noting that the challenges begin from birth and affect not only physical development but also educational and psychological growth.

“A lot of these issues present themselves in our residential areas and townships,” MacMaster continued. “In the end, it is the existential question: Who puts bread on the table? If you do not have money, it leads to a lot of things: frustration, anger, and more.” “At this point, if we do not do something about the basic living conditions of people, that is the big challenge.”

He stressed that the situation calls for immediate and sustained intervention to address the root causes and provide the support necessary for young people to thrive in South Africa.

Listen to the full interview below:

