Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Unemployment, inequality biggest threat to state security: Minister Dlodlo

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Former State Security Agency (SSA) Minister Ayanda Dlodlo believes unemployment, poverty and inequality are the biggest threat to state security.

Dlodlo appeared before the South African Human Rights Commission’s Gauteng leg of the July 2021 unrest hearings in Sandton north of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

About 350 people died in the week-long looting of businesses and damages to infrastructure estimated at billions of rand in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Minister says this did not come as a surprise.

“You cannot have more than 30% of your youth unemployed and not see that as a powder cake. It is going to erupt one day. It is not a prophecy, it just needs us to think that it is going to happen because people are unemployed.”

“If you looked at what was going on in the malls. At any given time there were always 2000 to 3000 people looting. Now you want to tell me that a person who is employed can leave his place of employ to go and loot. I wouldn’t think so,” she adds.

Earlier, Police Minister Bheki Cele told the Commission that there was good collaboration between the private security companies and the police in combating crime.

Cele also told the Commission that police could have done more to prevent the situation from escalating but they were threatened.

He says police in KwaZulu-Natal were threatened by the instigators of the unrest that their families would be killed if they participate in efforts to quell the violence and looting of businesses.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.