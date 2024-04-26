Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
UNICEF says SA’s children should be at centre of development agenda

UNICEF South Africa says the country’s children need to be put at the centre of the developmental agenda. The organisation released its manifesto to mark South Africa’s 30 years of democracy and has urged that the protection of every child be a priority.

UNICEF’s Manifesto for Every Child in South Africa 2024 calls for strengthened efforts to ensure that every child including those living with disabilities and migrants survive and thrive.

Country representative for UNICEF South Africa Christine Muhigana explains, “Manifesto, because it’s time for elections. It’s time for citizens to voice their choices for authorities, for elections. For leaders who we hope as UNICEF and along with our partners will put children first. They will prioritise them, and they will make sure that we protect the future of this country.”

Source: SABC News


